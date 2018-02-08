Kassim Afegbua’s Lawyers query DSS Invitation...

The news of Mr Kassim Afegbua's invitation by the Department of State Security has attracted commentaries from across the nation. It will be recalled that a similar invitation was extended to him by the Nigeria Police which he honoured. The outcome did not attract the expected "arrest" but he was told to go home.

Reacting with displeasure to the latest invitation, Mr Afegbue's lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo wrote a letter to the Director General of Department of State Security, expressing his client's curiousity at the invitation but assuring him that his client will honour the invitation. A copy of the letter obtained by The Nigerian Voice reads:

8th February, 2018

KAC/KA/GOV/11/18

The Director General,

Department of State Security

Yellow House,

Maitama-Abuja

Attn. Alh. Haliru (AD External Security)

Sir,

RE: INVITATION OF PRINCE KASSIM AFEGBUA

We act as Solicitors to Prince Kassim Afegbua, hereinafter referred to as “Our Client” and on whose firm instruction we write you.

Our client, a renowned Journalist, former Commissioner of Information in Edo State, a patriotic and law abiding Nigerian only last night got information that he has an invitation to honour with the Director General of the State Security Service at the Department of State Service Headquarters, Abuja.

In availing us of the above development, we have accordingly advised our client and, true to character, he has indicated his readiness to honour the said invitation even as he expressed curiosity over the unusual invitation, especially coming on the heels of recent events pertaining to the discharge of his duty to his principal, General Ibrahim Babangida, GCFR.

Our client's concerns are wary and valid, as very little information has been availed him on the context of the said invitation.

While bound by his sense of duty as a citizen of Nigeria, and with a clear conscience eager to meet with your Director General in due course, we must on his behalf demand that the shroud of ambivalence surrounding his invitation be quickly cleared.

This is achievable by extending a verified formal invitation, whose content should specify the reason(s) for his invitation.

Accept please the assurances of our highest esteem.

Yours truly,

For: Kayode Ajulo & Co. Castle of Law

Signed

Dr. Kayode Ajulo

Principal Partner