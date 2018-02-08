National Security Summit Holds Today; Buhari to Deliver Opening Remarks

This morning, the Senate will be convening a National Security Summit which is aimed at providing an all inclusive platform for finding long-term solutions to acute and long term security challenges in the country.

It will be recalled that on January 17, 2018, while debating the interim Report of the Ad-hoc committee tasked with reviewing Nigeria’s security infrastructure, led by Majority Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, the Senate resolved to convene a summit to interface with security agencies and other critical stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the issue and other related security challenges.

The two-day summit will be kicked off today, Thursday, February 8th, 2018 at 10:00am with Remarks from His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari at the NAF Conference Center, Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja. The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will be speaking on the objective of the summit.

Also expected in attendance are heads of security and defence agencies, Governors, traditional rulers, socio-cultural groups, and civil society organizations.

Other participants at the event include all Senators and members of the House of Representatives, Ministers of Defence and Interior, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Service Chiefs and other heads of security agencies.

Others expected to participate in the two-day summit are selected traditional rulers from across the six geo-political zones, representatives of regional socio political organizations, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Other stakeholders invited to the summit are the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).