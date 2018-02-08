Police arrest fake lawyer at Magistrates' Court in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday, said it had arrested a fake lawyer who had been representing people at different magistrates' courts in the state.

The spokesman of the command, SP Chike Oti, told newsmen that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday at Ojo Magistrate's Court while representing a client.

Oti said that the fake lawyer, who identified himself as Barrister Chris Elisha, claimed he had been practicing as a lawyer illegally for the past 15 years without being spotted.

“Nemesis caught up with him on 6th of February, at Ojo Magistrates' Court where he appeared on behalf of an accused person but found it difficult to move a motion for the variation of the bail condition of his client.

“His predicament did not go unnoticed by one Barrister Nnamdi Samuel Nwafor who challenged his qualification.

“Nwafor, a newly qualified lawyer that is yet to cut his teeth at the bar, would have been able to move a motion without problems.

“The hot argument between both men attracted the attention of other lawyers and the court duty police men. The police officers took the suspect to the nearby Ojo Police Station where he confessed that he is a mere ” charge and bail lawyer.

“ He confessed he was more into corporate law practice and did little of litigation. He claimed he read law at Eastern Ukrainian University in the former Soviet Union but had no certificate to show for it,” Oti said.

The spokesman said the suspect was undergoing interrogation at the X- Squad Section of the State Police Command Headquarters and would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation. (NAN)