Dana Aircraft Door: Safety of Passengers is a Priority, Says Sarak

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has stated that it is unacceptable for airline operators in the country to neglect the safety of their passengers and conditions of their aircraft.

In a tweet on his personal @BukolaSaraki handle, Saraki stated that the Senate would look into the issue — calling it, unacceptable.

He said:

“Thank the Almighty for your safe landing.

“The safety of passengers and conditions of aircrafts must be the primary concern of all airlines that are operating in Nigeria.