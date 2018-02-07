Military: Shettima's unifying remarks taken out of context says Senator Kyari, Defence Committee chairman

A statement by PR Nigeria, a consultancy firm working with some security agencies , completely took out of context, remarks made by Governor Kashim Shettima at a special townhall meeting in Maiduguri, which actually aimed to show Nigeria's Unity as inherent in the military, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Abubakar Kyari who attended the meeting has clarified.

Kyari, representing Borno North at the Senate was referring to media reports, which quoted PR Nigeria, claiming some senior security chiefs from Northern Nigeria were outraged when Governor Shettima purportedly said that Generals from southern Nigeria had recorded more progress in fighting Boko Haram than northerners.

The Senator said it was inconceivable to assume Governor Shettima would disparage northern Generals at a public function in the presence of retired and serving Generals from Northern Nigeria who include the Minister of Defence, his counterpart in Interior, as well as other senior military officials from the north.

"Contrary to the distortion, Governor Kashim Shettima actually paid glowing tribute to the entire components of the Nigerian military and other security agencies for their sacrifices in the fight against Boko Haram in Borno State.