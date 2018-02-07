Update On Operation Deep Punch Ii: ...troops Capture And Destroy Bokoharam Terrorists Major Ied Making Factory

A statement issued Wednesday by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE said Land and air components of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have continued to exploit earlier successes made in the conduct of Operation DEEP PUNCH II; an offensive and clearance operation that has in the last four weeks led to severe depletion of Boko Haram terrorists and destruction of several of their enclaves in the fringes of Lake Chad and the Sambisa forest.

Yesterday, Tuesday, 6th February 2018, the troops, closely supported by the Nigerian Air Force further exploited deep into the far ends of Camp Zairo and aggressively carried out an offensive against Boko Haram terrorists defending a major Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making factory. The gallant troops successfully engaged the insurgents, demobilized their vehicle borne IEDs and neutralized quite a number of the terrorists, as well as capturing the IED making factory.

The troops have also recovered 88 Gas Cylinders, 1 Laptop computer, one 100m Ultra High Frequency Hand-held Radio (UHF HH Radio), 1 Motorola GP 180, Theodolite and 2 Global Positioning Systems (GPS). The troops also destroyed 22 Motorcycles, 18 Bicycles and provisions store.

It is gratifying to note that buoyed by these unprecedented success, troops morale remain high and are unrelenting in ensuring the imminent and total clearance of the remaining Boko Haram terrorists.