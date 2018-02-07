BUA set to build 220-bed specialist hospital in Kano

The BUA Foundation plans to construct a 220-bed specialist hospital in Kano, which when completed will put an end to foreign medical tourism trips.

The Executive Chairman/CEO of BUA, Abdulsamad Rabiu on Tuesday announced plans to construct the N7.5billion Naira ultra-modern specialist hospital, when Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje paid a courtesy visit to BUA Group Corporate Headquarters in Lagos State.

According to Abdulsamad Rabiu, the proposed ultra modern specialist Hospital which BUA Foundation is building will cover an area of 15,000sqm and will have the most modern imaging and diagnostic equipment that will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of Nigerians who need medical attention and reduce our dependence on foreign medical tourism.