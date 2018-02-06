Justice Abang a disgrace to Nigeria judiciary, he‘s acting as persecutor against Metuh - Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the
controversial Federal High Court Judge, Okon Abang, as a disgrace to
the judiciary in Nigeria, saying that the judge was acting more like a
persecutor in the case of former National Publicity Secretary of the
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, such that he
ridiculed Nigeria by causing an accused to be brought to court on a
stretcher.
The governor, who said it was clear that Justice Abang was out to
satisfy the sinister aim of Metuh's persecutors, said; “In saner
climes, all that is needed as proof of inability to stand trial due to
ill health is a doctor report from duly recognized health institution
and one wonders whether medical report from federal government owned
Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State
should not have been enough to convince Justice Abang that Metuh was
indeed sick.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday, by his Special Assistant
on Public Communications and New Media, Lere OIayinka, Governor Fayose
said; “Shame on Abang, a judge who goes to court robing himself in
garment of corruption. Why didn't he (Abang) dock Metuh with the
stretcher on which he was brought to court yesterday despite all his
initial bragging?
“The judge's utterances during last month's court appearance when he
was told that Metuh was on admission and could not appear in court was
a clear demonstration of malice and desperation to convict an accused
person at all cost.
The governor said it was obvious that Justice Abang's only aim was to
satisfy the interest of those with evidence of his corrupt practices,
adding that; “When they needed the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT)
Chairman, Danladi Umar to help them convict Senate President Bukola
Saraki, they made the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
to clear him of culpability in the N10 million bribery allegation
levelled against him.
“In April 2016, the EFCC said via a letter signed by the Secretary of
the Commission, Emmanuel Adegboyega Aremo that 'after investigating
the case for some time, it became clear that the whole allegation
bordered in the realm of mere suspicion and would be difficult to
charge the CCT judge to court based on the allegation.'
“Today, the same Umar that they cleared has been charged to court by
the EFCC on the same allegation.
“Obviously, they intend to use the criminal charges filed against the
CCT chairman to blackmail him into doing their sinister bidding of
convicting Senator Saraki at all cost just as they are doing in the
case of Metuh.
“On August 18, 2016, five Appeal Court justices in their judgment in
the case of Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu Vs. Samson Ogah, said
Justice Abang committed a rape on democracy!
“Also, a three-member panel of Appeal Court judges led by Justice
Ibrahim Salauwa said the judgement delivered by Justice Abang on
October 14, 2016 was as 'fraudulent as it was violent' and that the
judge acted like Father Christmas.
“If not because of his ability to do hatchet jobs for those presently
holding Nigeria at the jugular, how can a judge like Abang that has
been adjudged severally as giving fraudulent judgments and acting like
Father Christmas still sit in judgment over cases involving
Nigerians?”