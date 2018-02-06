Golden Tulip Hotel will Open before my Inauguration in March - Obiano

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has assured that Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu, formerly known as Agulu Lake Hotel will open for business before his inauguration for a second term in office on March 17 this year.

Speaking during a facility tour of the hotel on Tuesday, Governor Obiano explained that both the contractor handling the hotel and the management of Golden Tulip Hotel Group had given him strong assurances that a grand opening of the hotel would be one of the highpoints of his upcoming inauguration.

“This beautiful place will be ready for use before my inauguration on March 17 this year. And the first retreat that my new executive council will have will hold in this hotel. So, we have kept our promise. We carry out our programmes according to our budget,” the governor explained, pointing out that he remained focused on delivering on his promises to Ndi Anambra always.

Confirming the Governor’s assurances, the Chief Executive Officer of Golden Tulip West Africa Limited, Mr Amaechi Ndili stated that the ambition of the hotel management was to open the hotel before Governor Obiano’s inauguration.

“Our ambition is to open this place according to the governor’s wishes. He has expressed his strong wishes to see this place opened for his inauguration. And that is the ambition that we have. We are working to achieve that ambition,” Mr Ndili emphasized.

The hospitality buff further explained that Golden Tulip had developed ambitious plan for it Agulu branch saying “we would like to use this place as a centre of excellence; to train our people from this area so that they can become experts in the hospitality industry.”

Mr Ndili also assured that Golden Tulip had set its sights on delivering the highest quality in hotel services in the world to Anambra State and its people.

According to him, “this facility is going to be the leading hotel in Eastern Nigeria for many years to come. Working hand in hand with the government, we have transformed this place. Our ambition has always been to deliver to Anambra State and its people the highest quality in the world.”

Rounding off the tour, Governor Obiano expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the hotel and a strong hope that it would be ready for business as assured.