Sokoto introduces ambulances services with 300 vehicles

Sokoto state government said has introduced specialised ambulances to deepen access to medical care and improve emergency service delivery across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The state commissioner of health, Dr. Balarabe Shehu Kakale, told journalists in Sokoto Tuesday that already, 300 vehicles equipped with necessary health gadgets and equipment, have been provided in the pilot phase of the scheme.

"We're upping the ante in medical care provision for our people. By this, we plan to provide both emergency response and patient transfer when the need arises.

"We are placing ambulances in all our hospitals, across major roads and highways and other areas. Basically, we are ensuring that all the 244 political wards in the state have one functional ambulance to aid patients in need.

"For the ones to be stationed on our highways, they will serve as primary providers of a 24/7 response to medical and trauma related emergencies. They will provide a disciplined and organised system, allowing a timely response of appropriately qualified health care workers," he added.

The commissioner said a central communication unit has been set up at the State Specialist Hospital to coordinate the ambulances services for easy interface and direction.

He said the entire aim of the ambulance service is to ensure coordinated response in the health sector and to ensure that the right clinical/medical resources are provided to the right patient within the right time-frame for their medical needs.

While commending Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for approving the establishment of the new service, Kakale said even though limited aspect of the service has been rolled out, the full benefit will be felt after the specialised training of para-medical workers is concluded.