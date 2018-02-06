Herb seller sentenced to 28 months imprisonment over stealing 

A Magistrates Court in Osogbo, Osun State on Tuesday sentenced a 33-year-old man, Kamo Fatai to 28 months imprisonment for burgling a residential building and carting away valuable items and cash.

The Police prosecutor, Sergeant Rasaq Lamidi who arraigned Kamo on two counts on Tuesday informed the court that Kamo visited the home of one Oyebola Johnson Olarewaju of Agojesu Area, Iludun Quarters, Osogbo at 1:30am on May 11, 2017 and carted away his belongings.

The Kamo was said to have broken into the residence through window before he stole items including one Galaxy Samsung S7 Edge phone valued N350,000, one Bontel phone valued N25,000, One bag valued N10,000, one complete male dress valued N20,000, a cash sum of N150,000 and one HP laptop computer valued N250,000.

According to the prosecutor, items stolen totalled N805,000. Lamidi said the convict, in conspiracy with others at large committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 410, 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 vol. II, laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2003.

Kamo pleaded guilty to the two count-charge bothering on burglary and theft. The police told the court that Abdulfatai escaped to Ibadan after the theft before he was apprehend there. He said the convict's phone was tracked before he could be nabbed.

To this end, the prosecutor opened hearing on the matter and called on the complainant to bear witness.

The complainant said he had travelled to Ibadan five times before luck ran out of the convict.

Counsel to the convict, Mr Okobe Najite, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in punishing him. He added that Abdulfatai is a first offender.

The Magistrate, Mr. Tunde Badmus convicted Kamo to 16 months imprisonment with option of N10,000 fine for the first count. He sentenced the convict 12 month imprisonment without any option of fine for the second offence.