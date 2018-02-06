Fayose chides police for calling Benue Governor a “drowning man”, declaring IBB spokesperson wanted

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the comment madeon Channels Television Sunrise Daily today, by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO); Mr. Jimoh Moshood, describing the Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State as a “drowning man” as an insult on all the governors in Nigeria, saying the police authority must retract the comment and tender an unreserved apology to Governor Ortom, the people of Benue State and the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

The governor said it was unfortunate, regrettable and a height of irresponsibility for the PPRO to have insulted a whole governor who represents one of the federating units in Nigeria, noting that “It is now clear that the police has turned itself to an organ of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, acting as if its only duty is to protect the interests of President Muhammadu Buhari and his allies.”

Governor Fayose, who also condemned the police for declaring Mr. Kassim Afegbua, the spokesman for ex-military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.) wanted, asked the police whether there was any report by General Babangida against him (Afegbua).

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said; “Rather than trying to gag Nigerians and acting as if it has become laws unto itself, the police should go after the killer herdsmen and their collaborators.

“On whose complaints did the police declare Afegbua wanted? Did General Babangida lodge any complain against him? Was there anything in the statement released by him that Nigerians do not know before now? Is it not true that President Buhari has looked the other way while herdsmen were killing Nigerians?

“Which one should interest the police? Arresting those herdsmen and their collaborators that have killed thousands of Nigerians in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna, Plateau, Adamawa, Ogun, Ekiti and other States or rushing to declare a Nigerians who only exercised his rights to freedom of expression wanted?

“Most importantly, why didn’t the police arrest former President Olusegun Obasanjo when he released similar statement against President Buhari?

“That declaration by the police against Mr Afegbua is malicious, reckless, unlawful, unwarranted and against all democratic ethos. It should be withdrawn forthwith.”

While calling on governors in the country to speak against the disparaging of the Benue State governor, Governor Fayose said; “I speak as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum and I condemn that insult on Governor Ortom by the PPRO.

“I expect the NGF to also rise in condemnation of this affront on one of its members because an injury to one is an injury to all. Besides, it is Governor Ortom that the PPRO insulted on National Television today; it can be any other governor tomorrow.

“On behalf of PDP governors, I condemn this irresponsible act of the PPRO and demand for immediate retraction of the statement as well as unreserved apology from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).”