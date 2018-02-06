Troops, Cameroonian Defence Force Clear Camp Zairo in Sambisa Forest... Says Theater Commander

The Theatre commander of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General Nicolas Rogers said Nigerian army and their Cameroonian Defence Force have successfully cleared Zairo Camp at the dreaded sambisa forest.

The Theatre Commander made this known Wednesday when he led delegation of Cameroonian Defence Forces and other commanders of the Operation Lafiya Dole in a courtesy visit to the State Deputy Governor Alhaji Usman Mamman Durkwa in his office .

Alhaji Usman Durkwa while receiving them, lauded the tremendous achievements made by the troops recently , particularly the rescue of over eighty people. from captivity.

Meanwhile, report reaching Maiduguri metropolis from Banki border town of Bama LGA if Borno state indicated that, the military repelled an attacked from boko haram at early hours around 1:55am today Wednesday.

It was reported that the Boko haram penetrated the Banki IDPs camp through the excavation trenches along UNHCR tents site using RPGs, IEDs and hand gurnards. Fence and MSF water bladder were destroyed at the Banki IDPs camp.