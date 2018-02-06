We Can Stamp Out Fgm By 2030 - Bolanle Ambode

Wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has expressed optimism that Female Genital Mutilation could be stamped out of Africa by 2030, if all individual and institutional stakeholders worked together towards achieving that purpose.

She said this at Alausa, Ikeja, in comments to reporters, on the occasion of this year’s International Day of zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, FGM.

Mrs. Ambode noted that, although the practice was well entrenched in the continent, with some countries recording up to ninety per cent prevalence among girls and women, the situation was not hopeless if the current advocacy was sustained or increased.

According to her, ‘The pace of penetration of awareness seems slow because the practice is an ancient one, deeply rooted in our various cultures but that does not make our efforts fruitless. Though progress may be slow, we are going somewhere as rural women, mothers and young girls, are becoming aware of the severe health implications of the barbaric practice’.

‘Few years ago, many women, even some educated ones, saw it as a normal and socially acceptable practice but the story is fast changing, as awareness is getting mileage and rural women are now campaigning against it’, she declared.

The governor’s wife implored governments to fight the practice with direct legislations, in the manner they are doing with some wicked anti-female practices.

She reminded everyone that FGM constituted an extreme form of discrimination against women and girls, directly violating their rights to health, security and physical integrity, wondering why women should be subjected to such life-threatening dehumanization.

She contended that mothers, fathers and NGOs, must continue to voice their concern and governments must put in place the right statutes, for total eradication of the practice in our country and the continent by 2030.

February 6 every year, was set aside by the United Nations, as the International Day of zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation across the world.