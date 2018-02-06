Kassim Afegbua: Police can't muzzle the press and intimidate Nigerians - Emmanuel Ajibulu

I just spoke to my big brother, Mr Kassim Afegbua, spokesperson to former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, he told me no officials of Nigerian Police contacted him for issuing a statement on behalf of his principal and that he is not aware of any notice suggesting that he is under arrest.

He maintained that every contents of the statement he released on Sunday were true thoughts of General IBB. The fearless and resilient politician said he has committed no crime and that if he was invited by the Police or any law enforcement agents he would turn himself in.

Sadly, there has been increasing cases of arrests and harassment of journalists and bloggers in Nigeria, often on the orders of some "highly placed politicians". This is totally unacceptable, preposterous and reprehensible.

Nigeria Police should refrain from any unlawful actions which could pose great risk to the lives and limbs of journalists conducting their lawful and constitutionally protected responsibility to report events as they unfold. Journalists' right to media freedom as provided for by the Constitution must be upheld without fear or favour.

Enough of intimidation and victimization of media practitioners and others who stand on the side of truth through constructive criticisms, irrespective of their political affiliations. Our democracy must be allowed to flourish especially at a time like this. God bless NIGERIA.

Emmanuel Ajibulu is an infopreneur, online publisher and social media influencer.