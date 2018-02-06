Saraki Speaks On Cct

Last night, President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, personally commented on his Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) trial on his social media pages.

He emphasized that as a lawmaker and law-abiding citizen, he is ready to put up his defence against the 3 counts that are before the Tribunal, despite the advise of his lawyers who urged him to go to the Supreme Court for a stay of proceedings.

This is what he said:

“Tomorrow morning, I will be at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in respect of 3 of the 18-count charges for which I have previously been cleared by the same Tribunal. This is following the verdict of the Court of Appeal which ordered that we should go and open our defence on 3 of the counts.

“As a lawmaker and a law-abiding citizen in a nation governed by the rule of law, as opposed to the rule of men, I choose to appear before the Tribunal tomorrow — despite having a pending appeal before the Supreme Court on the same matter.

“My lawyers actually advised that we should apply for a stay of the CCT proceedings pending the determination of the Appeal that we earlier filed before the Supreme Court. But I have a different opinion. I feel that despite the pending appeal before the apex Court, I should and will put up my defence as regards the 3 counts. I am convinced of my innocence on these counts and confident consequently of a favourable decision of the Tribunal on them. This has always been my position from Day 1.

“My greatest interest has always been to clear my name as soon as possible and it is my hope that justice will be expeditiously served by the Tribunal.”

To read the full posts, please visit:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bukola.saraki/posts/10156146673509962

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bukolasaraki/status/960624830201712646