TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 6 February 2018 07:41 CET

Nigeria signs Air Services Agreements with Algeria, Congo, China, Qatar, Singapore

By The Rainbow
Click for Full Image Size

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja signed the Instruments of Ratification of the Bilateral Air Services Agreements between Nigeria and Algeria; Congo; the People's Republic of China; Qatar and Singapore.Malam Garba Shehu, the President's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Shehu stated that the signing of the agreements by the President followed approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He added that “with the execution of these Instruments, it is expected that Nigeria's aviation links with the respective countries will improve significantly.” (NAN)


The first step one takes in his or her life tells the second step.
By: Zakiyu Iddris Tandun

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists