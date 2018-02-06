Nigeria signs Air Services Agreements with Algeria, Congo, China, Qatar, Singapore

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja signed the Instruments of Ratification of the Bilateral Air Services Agreements between Nigeria and Algeria; Congo; the People's Republic of China; Qatar and Singapore.Malam Garba Shehu, the President's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Shehu stated that the signing of the agreements by the President followed approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He added that “with the execution of these Instruments, it is expected that Nigeria's aviation links with the respective countries will improve significantly.” (NAN)