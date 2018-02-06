ated Content Father, 42, and Daughter, 20, Arrested After Allegedly Having Baby Together

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

By The Rainbow
A North Carolina father and his biological daughter were charged with incest after they allegedly had a baby together.

Steven Pladl, 42, of Knightdale, and his daughter Katie Pladl, 20, were arrested Jan. 27 after Pladl's estranged wife reportedly told police about the pair’s baby.

Katie Pladl was reportedly adopted out of state when she was born but when she turned 18 she found her biological parents through social media.

After making contact with them, she moved into their home in August 2016 with their two other children, KRON4 reported.

Steven Pladl and his wife legally separated in November 2016, according to court documents.


