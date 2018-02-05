Police arrest man for allegedly defiling his children in Lagos

THE Police in Lagos State have arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly defiling his daughter and her two siblings. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Edgal Imohimi, presented the suspects (names withheld) to newsmen in Lagos on Monday.

Imohimi said the suspect was in the habit of defiling his 3-year-old daughter and her five-year-old and seven-year-old siblings.

He said the matter was reported on Feb. 2 by a Neighbourhood Corps’ officer, after which investigation and arrest was made.

“The suspect had separated from his wife over marital issues and had been in custody of the children for some time.

“When the arrest was made and the children rescued, the 3-year-old daughter had sustained injury in her private part due to forceful penetration.

“The two other siblings were also abused by the suspect, who is their father. Whenever they refused him penetration through their anus, he beats them.

“The girl had been taken to a hospital for examination and treatment, while the other two had been placed in temporary home,” he said.

The commissioner warned parents and guardians to be extra careful when catering for female children.

The suspect, however, denied abusing his children, saying he didn’t know why they were lying against him.

” I don’t abuse them. I usually drop them with my neighbours when I am going out as I can’t just sit at home and expect food to come.

“Only God will judge who is lying as I don’t know why my children are lying against me,” he said. (NAN)