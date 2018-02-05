CBN Anchor Borrower Commences Rice Milling, Target's 11,000 Metric Tons in Borno

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, cultivated 3,176 hectares of land for rice production in Borno state through anchor borrower s has commenced the milling and processing of the commodity.

Chairman of the Kalef Investment Limited company, Alhaji Abba Kale, disclosed this in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

He said that the initial target of the company was to produce 11,000 metric tonnes while the anchor-borrower rice production which was introduced by CBN in 2016 started with 3,176 hectares of land in Borno State.

Kale noted that nearly 75 percent of the nurseries were already sown to be transplanted on 3,176 hectares of farmland before CBN gave directives to reduce the hectarege to 1,958, giving each farmer a hectare.

He sad also that the entire project is being executed in accordance with the guidelines given by the CBN anchor borrower department.

According to him, the programme has commenced in March 2017 with establishment of nurseries in selected northern parts of the state, comprising Konduga, Zabarmari, Dusuman as well as in some local government areas of the southern part, which included Biu and Kwaya Kusar.

The chairman added that the production will be very low, following flood disaster which destroyed crops in Konduga town where over 80 percent of the cultivated farmland for the program are located.

He sad almost 75 percent of the seedlings were transplanted in the permanent farmland when unexpectedly River Yare flooded the farm in Konduga where over 80 percent of the anchor farmers are located.