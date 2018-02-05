Don’t Travel Illegally, Government Warns Delta-Libya Returnees

Following the recent Libya slavery experienced by Nigerians, the Delta State government has warned origins of the state who were deported and intending travelers not to embark on illegal migration.

The Commissioner in charge of Special Duties, Ernest Ogwizzy, gave the warning at the weekend when the state government received the fourth tranche of Delta Libya deportees.

While noting that the state government was happy with their return alive, he said, “When you are in a foreign land, you don’t do things any how”, disclosing that the returnees would be used by the state government as ambassadors in their various communities.

The Commissioner who was represented by a Director in the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Karo Ovimeso, said “the governor is happy with your arrival” just as he called them to take advantage of the various programmes in the state to better their lives.

Some of the deportees who narrated their ordeals to newsmen said they went through hell in the hands of the Libyans who allegedly sold some of them for money and were forced to do hard jobs to recoup the monies back.

Efe Rose, an indigene of Isoko, but speaks Urhobo fluently hinted that Nigerian girls are sold out for prostitution in Libya, cautioning others who intend to travel through the Mediterranean Sea to have a rethink.

Rose who disclosed that she was working with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) said she was deceived to embark on the journey which she regretted.

Another returnee, Peter Walter, said he spent N1.2 million on his trip, as he was rescued about six times from the dangerous sea.

He revealed that he was into patent shop business (Chemist) before he journeyed to Libya, “I made so much money doing jobs there, but the monies are useless as there was no freedom to spend them”, he lamented.

Christian Ohoa, from Agbor, also lamented the ill treatment he received from Libyans as he spent several years in prison before his final deportation.

Meanwhile, the deportees were taken through sections of test by medical personnel to ascertain their level of health before they were dispatched to their various destinations with N10, 000 and free transportation.