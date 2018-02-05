Borno Lg Boss Rebuilds 151 Houses For Boko Haram Victims, Volunteersto Teach In Schools

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State, Alhaji Modi Gubio has said that he was able to reconstruct 151 residential houses that were destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents in Gubio town at a total cost of N95 million.

He added that this was in addition to construction of eight mosques and clinics for the use of the people, particularly, the returnee Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who have since returned back to their communities following degrading of insurgents by military troops.

Gubio stated this yesterday in an interview in Maiduguri, the state capital on his achievements recorded to his people at the grassroots.

He said, having recognized that the emergence of boko haram sect was bond out of illiteracy, lack of education and poverty, he has personally offered himself out of his tight schedules to teach lessons for pupils two hours each during school time to complement voluntary teaching services by indigent graduates in the council.

He said since he came on board, he introduced free education and feeding for pupils to encourage school enrollment at primary junior secondary school levels in Gubio, adding that this initiative has really been applauded by both parents, guardians and the people of the council.

His words; "I feel happy to inform you that with little resources at my disposal and the full support from Governor Kashim Shettima and our security agencies, including members of Civilian JTF and Vigilantes, we were able to reconstruct 106 residential houses last year, and embarked on another 50 houses this year to address shortages of accommodation for our people. This has cost us nearly N95 million.

"We have also constructed 8 mosques, renovated some clinics and equip them for our people. This is in addition to complete construction of a mosque in Ardimini village and a school in Musaleri village. Another construction of a Clinic and drilling of boreholes by Rural Water Supply Agency (RUWASA) in Jatori village and Gubio town is ongoing for portable drinking water and irrigation farming in those communities.

"The council has also distributed poverty alleviation materials to mostly women and youth in each of the wards, these poverty alleviation materials include; sawing, knitting, grinding and irrigation machines, we have also gave out soft loans of N10,000 to N20,000 to each hundreds business men/women to encourage small scale enterprises". Gubio stated.

He further stated that already, the council has concluded arrangement to sponsor thousands of its indigent students for scholarships undergoing various Degree/HND, National Certificate of Education, NCE and Diploma programmes at different schools this year. End