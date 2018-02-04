Fake lawyer in soup in Ogun

A fake lawyer, Omoniyi Vacoster has landed in the soup after parading himself as a lawyer and holding legal brief for unsuspecting members of the public.

The Nigeria Voice learnt that Omoniyi has been practising in Ogun state as a lawyer and appearing before judges in different courts.

However, nemesis caught up with him on the 1st of February as he was arrested by the Ogun state police command

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the fake lawyer.

According to the PPRO, "the suspect was arrested following a complaint by a woman, Ms Omomehin Oluwatoyin of Ogun state chapter of Nigeria Bar Association who reported that the said Omoniyi Vacoster has been coming to various courts in Ogun state to defend cases, but the Association's investigation about him indicated that he has never at any time been called to Bar."

"Upon the complaint, the DPO of Ibara division detailed the divisional crime officer DSP Dada Olusegun to arrest and investigate the suspect."

"On interrogation, the suspect confessed that though he read Law in the university, he has never been called to Bar having failed to go through the law school hence he is not qualify to practice as a lawyer."

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, CP Ahmed lliyasu has ordered that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution of the suspect.