Imo Guber 2018: I Am The Most Qaulified, Experienced To Succeed Gov. Okorocha, Madumere Insists

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, yesterday, reiterated his readiness to take over from his boss, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, after his tenure, saying he is the most qualified to take the State and its citizens to the next level.

The Deputy Governor said he has the right spirit and well prepared to take over the mantle of leadership, adding he has the right temperament and experience to the stir the ship.

Prince Madumere who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Uche Onwuchekwa said he has gathered more experience on the job than any aspirant coupled with his exposure to the world best standards in governance having had the opportunity of travelling to over fifty countries of the world while in corporate America.

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere in a photo pose with residents of New Owerri led by Comrade Cyprian Nwanuruo shortly after their solidarity visit to the number two citizen of the State

As boosts to his ambition, the Deputy Governor has been receiving barrage of calls from different sections of the State beckoning him to vie for the plum job of governorship following his administrative acumen, vision and contributions.

Joining the long lists of those supporting Madumere’s ambition, yesterday, some residents of Owerri from New Owerri area during a solidarity visit to the number two citizen of the State at his country home, Lake Malinda, Achi, Ezi-Mbieri, Mbaitoli local government of Imo State, without mincing word, called on him to contest for the governorship election, giving reason of his personal worth and commitment to the advancement of people’s goals.

The group led by Cyprian Nwanoruo assured the Deputy Governor of their commitment and preparedness to go all out to canvass votes for him.

It will be recalled that since Madumere’s intention was made public, there has been flood of supports from various cadre of the populace in support with members of the rescue mission team and other formidable associates brainstorming to come up with strategies to ensure he bcomes the next Governor of the State.

It is being said from section of Rescue Mission family that Governor Okorocha may have given his blessing following preference of Madumere’s candidacy and having also come from the agitating zone, which has not produced governor since 1999, when Nigeria was returned to civil rule.