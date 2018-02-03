Army to Conduct More Operations to Assist Civil Authorities Curb Internal Security in 2018

The Nigerian army has said that it would conduct more operations in 2018 to assist the civil authorities to curb internal security challenges in some parts of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said on Friday after leading troops on a 15 km Route March.

General Buratai also said that operations `Harbin Kunama III, Crocodile Smile III and Egwu Eke Dance III would also be conducted in 2018.

He added that Operations Harbin Kunama I and II were conducted in 2016 and 2017, respectively, to deal with the menace of cattle rustling and herdsmen/farmers clashes in some parts of North-West and North-Central.

While Crocodile Smile and Egwu Eke Dance were conducted in the Niger Delta and the South-East, respectively, in 2017 to tackle pipeline vandalism, oil theft and piracy, violent agitation and kidnapping.

On special operation to address recurring herdsmen/farmers clashes in Benue, Taraba and some part of Nasawara State, the Chief if Army Staff COAS said the military was not thinking of a particular operation that yet.

“Well, we are not thinking of any particular situation, we are going to train on general areas which could include that aspect (Benue killings) as well.

“But our focus will be to ensure that security is provided across the country.

“So, definitely, expect Harbin Kunama III; Crocodile Smile III and Egwu Eke Dance III and probably another exercise coming, which will be made known at the appropriately time,” he said.

COAS had earlier charged the troops to be prepared to face the war as some of them may be deployed to any part of the country at short notice for operations to assist the civil authorities curtail with internal security challenges.