FG renames University of Ebonyi after Alex Ekwueme

The Federal Government has renamed the Federal University in Ebonyi State as Alex Ekwueme University.

The university is located in Ndufu Alike Ikwo in Ebonyi.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo announced the honour on Friday at the funeral rites for the former vice-president at the St John of the Divine Church, Oko Anambra state.

The ceremony was attended by former president Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience.

Osinbajo said that Ekwueme, who was Nigeria's vice-president between October 1979 and December 1983, was being immortalised for his selfless service, integrity and contributions to national development.

He described Ekwueme as a true Nigerian icon and statesman whose life and times were worthy of celebration.

He said he wasn't only being remembered as an accomplished scholar, or for his architectural prowess or for having occupied high public offices but because he practiced eternal principles that set men and women apart from their peers whether they were poor or rich.

Osinbajo said the deceased showed bravery in the face of terror and set an excellent example of loyalty as a vice president.

“Ekwueme was a man of principles, of personal sacrifice for others and service to those who cannot offer him reward,” he said.

In his sermon, Primate Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Dr Nicholas Okoh, described Ekwueme's burial ceremony as a crusade rather than a funeral service.

Okoh said a lot had been said about Ekwueme's good Christian upbringing, public service, educational accomplishments and enjoined Nigerians to emulate his virtues.

Okoh who tagged his sermon “Get into the Ark” said that the Biblical story of Noah's Ark reminded us of salvation and destruction.

He noted that if people lived right they will enjoy Divine fellowship when they die and condemnation if they lived badly.

“Even if you are doing business, in public service or in the Lord's vineyard and you lack integrity, things will not work fine,” he said.

The Primate consoled the Ekwueme family and thanked God for having him as their late patriarch.

Some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion included, Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr Boss Mustapha,former Vice president Alhaji Namadi Sambo and 10 serving governors.

Others were Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National President of Ohanaeze, Chief John Nwodo, National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Odigie John-Oyegun, PDP chairman, Uche Secondus and many others.

-NAN