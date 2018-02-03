Breast Cancer Awareness: Imo Governor Commends Mrs Akeredolu, Pledges Support For Brecan

In the light of her endless commitment to ending Breast Cancer as a life threatening disease, through public education, patient support, advocacy and research, wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has received a part on the back for giving so much to humanity.

Imo State Governor, His Excellency, Rochas Okorocha (right) with the Wife of Ondo State Governor and Founder, Breast Cancer Association Of Nigeria BRECAN, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu - Akeredolu, (Middle) accompanied by members of the body during her visit to Imo state to kicks off 2018 World Cancer Day in Owerri, Imo state.

The Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Okorocha (OON) gave the commendation in Owerri, the Imo State capital while receiving in audience a delegation of members of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN led by its founder and first Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu who called on him at the Douglas house Owerri.

Governor Okorocha described Mrs Akeredolu's commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness as uncommon and pledged the support of Imo State Government to the cause.

In his words "To say the least, we are proud of you and it is not common in our history for people to appreciate God for what God has done, usually we pray God to help us, but once we are helped we forget God, only very few come back to say to God thank you. BRECAN is a way of saying thank you God for saving your life 20 years ago, and you have not forgotten. Am sure you have gone for Thanksgiving one Sunday, and that is it, but everyday you continue to remember 20 years ago and you have continued to say what has happened to me, as horrible as it was, I do not want any other woman to share the same urgly experience, that defines your person and your character. I like to assure you that Imo State Government will partner with you to fight this deadly disease called Breast Cancer."

Imo State Governor, His Excellency, Rochas Okorocha (right) with the Wife of Ondo State Governor and Founder, Breast Cancer Association Of Nigeria BRECAN, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu - Akeredolu, (Left) during her visit to Imo state to kicks off 2018 World Cancer Day in Owerri, Imo state.

Governor Okorocha used the medium to advise Imo women to embrace the" early detection saves lives" message by adhering to the recommended one month periodic Breast self examination and let go of the misconception of Breast cancer being a spiritual attack rather than a medical Issue.

Earlier in her speech, the First Lady of Ondo State and daughter of the soil said they were in the state to raise awareness of the life threatening disease through a town hall approach, as one of the activities lined up to mark this year's world Cancer day in Nigeria and to revive BRECAN Imo State established in 2008

Mrs Akeredolu was accompanied by the National President of BRECAN, Mrs Juliet Ogbogu, BRECAN Chairpersons of Oyo and Ondo States and the newly elected Chapter executives of BRECAN Imo State Chapter.