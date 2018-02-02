Court remands 23-year-old man over alleged murder in Osogbo

A magistrate court in Osogbo, capital of Osun State today remanded a 23-year-old man, Akinleye Ayo at the Ilesa prison for allegedly killing a woman, Bintu Anifowose.

Ayo was said to have committed the murder on the 5th day of August, 2017, around 06:50am at the Old-Garage in Osogbo by unlawfully killing one Bintu with a gun.

The accused, popularly known as 'Baba Esu' (father of devil) was also said to be a member of an unlawful society known as "Aiye Black Axe Secret cult"

The prosecutor, Inspector Oladoye Joshua told the court that the accused committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 312 and 316 and punishable under Sections 319(1) and 64 (a)(b) of the Criminal code CAP 34 volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

Mr. Okobe Najite represented the accused in court. The bail plea of Akinleye was not taken owing to the magnitude of the case.

The Magistrate, O. A. Ayilara ordered that the accused be remanded in Ilesha prison custody. Ayilara adjourned the case till 30th of March, 2018 for mention.