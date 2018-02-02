Police kill suspected kidnapper in Ogun

A suspected kidnapper was killed today by men of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Uba Adam.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the suspect was shot dead by the FSARS team.

He noted that the suspect and his gang members kidnapped one Sanni Dan Nasarawa, took him to a thick forest where they tied him down for seven days waiting for his people to pay them ransom.

According to the PPRO, "Luck however smiles on Saani when the rope they used to tie him got loose while his abductors were fast asleep. He subsequently escaped and ran to FSARS office in Abeokuta where he lodged complain."

"Upon his report, the officer-in-charge FSARS quickly mobilized his men and followed the victim to the forest. The team combed the forest from 6pm of 1st February up till about 4:00am of 2nd February before they came across the gang who engaged them in serious gun battle which lasted for almost an hour."

"At the end of the encounter, one of the suspects was gunned down while others numbering about seven escaped with various degree of gunshot injuries."

Oyeyemi said one AK47 riffle loaded with 15rounds of ammunition was recovered from the suspected kidnapper.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu who was highly elated with quick response of his men appealed to members of the public especially hospitals as well as traditional healers to report anybody they see with gunshot injury in their vicinity.