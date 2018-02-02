TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 2 February 2018 17:17 CET

Buhari Renames Federal University Ebonyi, Alex Ekwueme University

By The Nigerian Voice
President Muhammadu Buhari has renamed Federal University, Ndufu-Ikwo, Ebonyi State to Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi State.

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbanjo, announced this during the burial service of the former late, Dr. Alex Ekwueme at St John, The Divine Church, Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He said this was in honor of Ekwueme’s contributions to nation building.


