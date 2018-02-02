Gov Shettima Approves N1 Billion For Payment of Leave Grant, Gratuity of State Civil Servants

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has approved the sum of N1 Billion for immediate payment of state workers leave grant and gratuity including retired workers and the last year’s transport grant for Civil Servants across the State.

The Head of Service (HoS) Borno State, Architect Yerima Saleh in a statement yesterday in Maiduguri said Governor Shettima has approved another N1 Billion this year in addition to the N2 billion he did last year, as a continuation of payments of allowances to retired and serving members of the the State Civil Service.

The statement read in quote: "I am pleased to inform you that, His Excellency, Hon. Kashim Shettima, the Executive Governor of Borno State, has approved the sum of one Billion Naira (1bn) for the commencement of payment of 2017 leave transport grant to Civil Servants in the State as well as payment of Gratuity to retired Civil Servants, Permanent Secretaries and Judges”.

Saleh further urged the state Civil Servants to redouble their commitments and loyalty to service in order to reciprocate the government gesture.

He also assured that the State Government will not relent on its efforts towards fulfilling its obligations to the workers while soliciting for continuous support and encouragement of the labour unions in the state.