Oseme Charges Aniocha North Vigilante On Night Patrol

Following the threat of lives and property posed by Fulani herdsmen, the chairman, Aniocha North local government area of Delta state, Chuks Oseme, has charged the vigilante in the area on night patrol, especially across the council boundaries.

The council boss gave the charge Monday when he played host to the executive members of each community’s vigilante at the council secretariat in Issele-uku.

Oseme who called on the good people of Aniocha North to rise up and join government in funding of its vigilante to enable them discharge their duty professionally, said “security is everybody business and not a one man show”.

According to chairman, “security is a business of everybody, we need assistance from our retire security men and the good spirited individuals in Aniocha North to join us to fund our vigilante to serve us optimally”.

He continued: “I call you here today to know and discuss what is happening in our different communities especially in Fulani/farmer clash so that we know how to strengthen you and also to suggest night patrol across our boundaries”.

“We know that the group is a voluntary job but let have the feeling of security in Aniocha North. This time around, i want to take the security our people very serious and i expect everybody in this local government to do so”, Oseme stressed.

While he sympathized with the people Oniocha Olona over the recent famer that was killed by Fulani herdsmen, Oseme urged communities not to collect money from any Fulani herdsmen for purpose of grazing or housing them so as to avoid the clashes.

He said that a large security meeting that would involve the traditional rulers, the police and others would be convene this month to champion proper ways of combating the security challenges in the council area.

Responding, the chairman of vigilante group Aniocha North, Mr Osaha John thanked the council boss, saying the meeting was apt and timely considering the menace of Fulani Herdsmen in the country.

He said that the issue of Fulani Herdsmen was alarming, blaming Olona incident on the people who collect money from the nomadic herdsmen in the name of allocating space to them.

“Olona knows these Fulani people very well, they gave them land, and now the Fulanis have started killing them, because not giving these people land is not the problem but chasing them away is the problem. As I speak to you now, the herdsmen have moved to Ubulu community, something should be done now to avert other killings”, he lamented.

In another development, members National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), serving in Aniocha North local government area have congratulated Oseme over his election victory.

The corps members led by Sunday Alhassan from Kogi state said that they deemed it fit to pay a solidarity visit to executive chairman of the council to show their support.