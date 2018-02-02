Saraki Delivers Lecture in Washington on Saturday 

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will on Saturday, February 3, participate and deliver a lecture at the 2018 Georgetown Africa Business Conference in Washington DC, United States of America (USA).

The conference is being hosted by Georgetown's McDonough School of Business in conjunction with the Walsh School of Foreign Service’s African Studies Program.

According to the organizers, "the purpose of the event is to showcase the growth and impact of the private sector across the African continent and facilitate a discussion on opportunities to continue this success with a particular focus on the role of governance in economic growth."

Apart from presenting the Keynote Address at the Conference, the Senate President is also to partake as an audience member during the panel discussion, attend the Master Class of the Special Breakout Session and the Networking Lunch.

Saraki is being accompanied to the event by Chairman, Senate Committee on Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and his colleague on the Committee on Local Content, Senator Olamilekan Adeola.