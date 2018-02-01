Imo Deputy Governor Pays Tributes To Former Vice President

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has eulogised the virtue of late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, describing him as a statesman and patriot who contributed immensely with his profession and love for the development and unity of Nigeria.

The Deputy Governor made the statement during commendation service in honour of late former Vice President of Nigeria at Okpara Square, Enugu State yesterday.

L-R: President of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Dr. Nnia Nwodo, Senator Chris Ngige, Senator Victor Umeh, Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, Deputy Gov. of Enugu State, Cecelia Ezebuilo and Deputy Gov of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke at Enugu State House shortly after commendation service in honour of late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, former Vice President of Nigeria at Michael Okpara Square, enugu State

His words; "I stand here to pay tribute to the great leader who led a selfless life worthy of emulation, late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, former Vice President Of Nigeria.

He was first a Nigerian who considered Nigeria first in all his celebrated decisions, actions and inactions. His Excellency, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, even in death represents the character of a patriot, a progressive and a man who sacrificed so much and gain so little for the unity of Nigeria.

L-R: Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumerewith his Anambra and Enugu States collegues, Dr. Nkem Okeke and Lolo Cecelia Ezeilo in a chat at Enugu State House shortly after commendation service in honour late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, former Vice President of Nigeria at Michael Okpara Square, enugu State

In our democratic experience, he maintained the highest level of decorum even in the face of injustice and betrayal. He stomached all these that Nigeria may work and discover its greatness.

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in a warm handsahke with the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere during the commendation service in honour late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, former Vice President of Nigeria at Michael Okpara Square, enugu State

In the eyes of the superfacial less deep thinkers, Ekwueme appeared weak but in the eyes of true patriots and men with beautiful minds, Ekwueme did not just win, he conquered in all life endeavours that Nigeria may be united in brotherhood not as mere geographical expression but as a nation respectable in the comity of nations."

Prince Madumere however believes that late Ekwueme would be remembered for his good works; "our great leader, you may have transited but your memory shall lingers on and shall be engraved in the heart of our country because of your legacies.

Father thee well our great man of valour who came, saw, conquered and exited in glory."

He prayed for the repose of his soul the icon and hero of the nation.