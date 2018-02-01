TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 1 February 2018

Zenith Bank Limited  Maiduguri Branch donates 300 bags of food items to to Borno IDPs in Maiduguri. 

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri

Handing over the items to Governor Shettima at the Government House Maiduguri, the Bank Manager Alhaji Kamsulum Lawan said the donation comprised of 150 Bags of Rice and 150 Bags of Beans.

He also said that the gesture was part of the bank's contribution to the IDPs in order to ease their plight.

Receiving the items, Governor Shettima thanked the management of the Bank and assured that the items well be judiciously distributed to the right people.


