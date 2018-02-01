Gaidam Urges Stakeholders To Be Fair, Objective, Impartial at Inter-state Boundary Conflicts Meeting

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state has appealed to participants at a two-day meeting on inter-state boundary issues to be guided by the principles of fair play, objectivity, and impartiality in resolving boundary conflicts among and between communities.

The governor spoke today when the Director-General of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) Dr. Muhammad B. Ahmad paid courtesy call on him at the Government House in Damaturu before the commencement of a two-day meeting of stakeholders on resolving boundary conflicts between communities in Yobe, Bauchi and Gombe States.

The governor also urged the officials and participants to ensure that whatever recommendations and resolutions are issued at the end of the meeting have been arrived at objectively having taken due cognizance of the facts on the ground", the governor said.

Governr Gaidam further recommended that a problems solving strategy which "seeks to take into consideration all interests involved in a dispute in order to arrive at an acceptable settlement package" be adopted by the National Boundary Commission.

Gaidam however said the state boundary committee has consistently applied the problems solving method in addressing boundary issues among and between communities.

He noted that the process also entailed engagement and consultation, mutual accommodation, contact and sociocultural interaction which are achieved through enlightenment campaigns.

"This has assisted greatly in promoting peace, harmonious co-existence and a feeling among border communities that they are all one and that the boundaries are meant for administrative purposes only", the governor added

Responding, The DG National Boundary Commission Dr. M.B Ahmad commended Governor Gaidam for his "exemplary leadership and commitment to the security of life and property in the state".

The unrelenting effort of the Yobe State Government in maintaining a cordial relationship with neighbors are "commendable and encouraging", Ahmad said

The DG also explained that the over the course of two days, meetings on Bauchi/Yobe and Yobe/Gombe border issues will separately review the status of the boundary and work out programme of activities to make further progress in the definition process as well as discuss further on the efforts to address the problems of claims and counter-claims by some border communities to sectors of the boundary.

Officials of the three participating states and those of the National Boundary Commission as well as traditional and community leaders, have already started the meeting today.

The Yobe State Boundary Committee is led by the Deputy Governor Engr. Abubakar D. Ali.