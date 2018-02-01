Commanding Officer Donates Equipments, Projects To Idps In Banki

The outgoing Commanding Officer of 152 Battalion, 21 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Elayo has donated some equipments to the Internally Displaced Persons IDPs in Banki town of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

Presenting the equipment and items to the beneficiaries, the Commanding Officer noted that the donation was in line with the civil military activities aimed at ameliorating the plights of the Internally Displaced Persons in Banki Camp.

A statement issued Thursday by Second Lieutenant CHINONSO POLYCARP OTEH, Assistant Director 21 Brigade Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Nigerian Army Maiduguri said he however urged them to continue to be law abiding citizens and promptly report any suspicious movement to the appropriate authorities.

The items donated includes a complete Barbing Saloon, a Tailoring Shed, 2 sets of football kits to the Banki IDPs football teams and a power generating set.

The beneficiaries also expressed happiness and commended the military for the sacrifices made in bringing peace back to Bama and the North East in general.

Lt Col Elayo who handed over to Lt Col I Ogundele was recently redeployed from 152 Battalion to Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations.