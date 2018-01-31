Governor Kashim Shettima & Humanitarian Intervention

Governor Kashim Shettima's relentless effort towards bringing life back to the state, especially, reforming the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno state no doubt has touched the lives of many and will go a long way in rehabilitating a lot of displaced persons, including those in host communities across the Borno state and even Northeast sub terrein.

It is a known fact that humanitarian services require resilience and commitment apart from determination which Governor Kashim Shettima has invariably shown by being firm and steadfast with his people and people oriented projects even at the peak period of the boko haram insurgency in the state.

Governor Shettima was always at the forefront of creating avenues and policies in the interest of the people particularly, the IDPs in his process of reinvigorating and re-engineering the state structures destroyed the boko haram insurgents at all the nooks and crannies of the state untiringly despite the state meager resources from the locally generated revenue due to the insurgency rehabilitating the shattered life of the people displaced by the boko haram insurgents.

A review of list of the intervention projects and programmes as well as other policies that have been embarked upon and the list will continuously be increasing as a duty to meet up with his accomplished desires.

• The first step taken by Governor Kashim Shettima was re-establishment of the State Emergency Relief agency (SERA) State emergency Management agency (SEMA).

• Provision of Internally Displaced Person's (IDPs) Camps in order to accommodate and care for the IDPs

• Provision of feeding and Medical Services to the IDPs

• Provision and procurement of New Ambulances for the emergency needs of the IDPs

• Successful evacuation and Return Of Nigerian Refugees in Cameroon Republic

•Gone extra miles to solicit support and assistance for the IDPs through the World Bank, Paris club, Oslo convention etc.

• Playing central role in the rescue and rehabilitation of Chibok Girls

• Attracting the Attention of World renowned Girl Child activist Malala Yusuf, which helped in inspiring IDPs and school children

• Supporting and forming the Borno state Youth Empowerment Scheme AKA Civilian JTF

• Collaboration with Governmental and Non Governmental Organizations such as PCNI, NERI, etc.

• Governor Kashim Shettima was also at the forefront of the struggle for the successful esterblsiment of the Northeast Development Commission.

• Attracting Dangote, Paul David Henson aka Bono u2 Band to help the IDPs

• Collaboration with Indimi foundation to cater and rebuild IDPs communities

• IDPs children were provided with school in Camp facilities

• Through the effort of his excellency, the humanitarian sector was sanitisd through the esterblsiment of Task force on IDPs food distribution and feeling system.

• Governor Shettima's mutual collaboration with INGOs and NGOs through provision of conducive atmosphere, Office complexs and easy access to government support gives more help to the IDPs.

• Orphans and IDPs children are top of Governor Shettima's Educational Transfomation Mantra, through the building of 34 Orphanage Mega Schools across the state.

• Collaboration with Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, through supporting IDPs with feeding and non food items.

• Governor Shettima also not only Borno IDPs or Nigerian refugees benefit from his humanitarian gesture, but other international refugees benefit from his magnanimous intervention. More than a thousand Central African Republic are enjoying this gesture.

The list is enormous and continues and the fact still remains that the governor has never abandoned his people or ran away from his duty post, the Government House even at the peak of the boko Haram insurgency taking a center stage of catering for the people of Borno state and improving the welfare of the internally displaced persons IDPs, as such, no doubt, his name will be written with Gold ink in the history Book of Borno state.

Newly constructed primary school provided with with uniforms and free three square meals eeding

IDPs at IDPs camp at Bakassi Damboa road Maiduguri

Governor Kashim Shettima inspecting new ultra modern mega blocks of classrooms at Govt Girls Secondary School Maiduguri

Rescued IDPs by military in Dikwa

Renovated palace of Shehu of bama

Renovated Shehu of bama palace earlier burnt by Book Haram terrorist

Food distribution

Food distribution to women widows and orphans in Maiduguri by Mrs.Nana Kashim Shettima SWOT Foundation Pet Project at the Government House

Relief materials provided by NEMA for IDPs in Borno

Contrabands seized by Nigerian Customs Service Borno distributed to IDPs in Maiduguri

Gov. Shettima and MD NPA Dr. Hadiza Bala Usman during the handing over of the relief materials provided by NPA to BOSG for IDPs

Relief materials donated by NPA for IDPs in Maiduguri

Building materials as relief materials provided by SEMA for IDPs inMagumeri LGA

Food items distributed jointly to IDPs by SEMA and NEMA at Gubio,Dalori, Bakassi and CAN IDPs camps.

UBE Schools

Gov inspecting new school buildings at Maiduguri Govt College

Hospital built by Governor Kashim Shettima at Ruwan Zafi area of Jere LGA

Refrigerators provided for hospitals by Governor Kashim Shettima

Food distribution by SEMA to IDPs at Bakassi IDPs camp Maiduguri