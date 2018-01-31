Nigerian Army Constructs Road Into Heartland Of Sambisa Forest

In its determined efforts of making Sambisa forest a habitable and also training ground, the Nigerian Army is following up its ongoing clearance operations with road construction into main heartland of the forest and adjoining towns.

A statement issued Wednesday by Col. Kingsley Samuel, DDAPR, 7 Division, Nigerian Army Maiduguri said already, work has commenced in earnest along Gwoza-Yamteke-Bitta road, as well as the reconstruction of the road from Gwoza-Yamteke-Bitta-Tokumbere, leading into Sambisa forest.