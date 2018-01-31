Governorship aspirant reiterates need to address gender barrier in politics, governance

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) for the September 22 gubernatorial election in Osun State, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi has reiterated the need to address the issues of gender barrier in politics and governance so as to encourage inclusiveness.

Alabi said this while delivering a public lecture organised by National Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ) Osun State chapter.

The NAWOJ lecture with the theme "The Role of Woman in Nation Building" was held at the Press Center of the Osun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Osogbo, capital of Osun State on Tuesday.

He expressed the need to encourage and support the female children to gain quality education that can enable them serve the nation without inhibition of any form.

Alabi explained that if the female children are given the opportunity, they could do well like their male counterpart.

According to him "the female children are regarded more or less important thereby preferring the male children to the female children which also affect their development in life particularly on education."

He also emphasized the need to give chance to women to participate in politics and be part of governance. He said they have huge roles to play.

Earlier, the Osun NUJ chairman, Comrade Olalere Abiodun encouraged the women to show interest and participate in politics so as to enable them to partake in governance..

Speaking on the occasion, the National Auditor of NAWOJ, Mrs Olushola Jacob said about 59 women were elected as councillors in the just concluded local government election in the state and that it was a good development that the women were allowed to contest and voted to serve.