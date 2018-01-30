Nigeria Intervention Movement, (NIM) Calling On All Nigerians to Join the Initiative

The Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM), in a press coference today called on all Nigerians to to join its initiative to rebrand Nigeria. Below is the full text of the statement:

Events of the last few days have necessitated this public statement to clarify our position on the recent political developments in the country.

The swift, positive response of the Nigerian people to the overriding philosophy and the message of the Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM) is a clear manifestation that NIM holds a shared vision with the majority of the Nigerian populace and that its emergence was demand driven.

This is underscored by the recent, historic statement by former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, PhD whose clarion call on like-minded Nigerians from different states and regions of the Federation, different religious beliefs and backgrounds, groups of Nigerians from different professional and sectorial leanings should come together to create an environment for the realization of the citizens’ potentials and aspirations.

Obasanjo’s views clearly resonate with the basic principle and goal of the NIM which necessitated its formation on November 28, 2017.

As you are aware, the Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM) is a Political movement recently initiated by credible fresh breed and new generation of Leaders of Conscience for the actualisation of popular democratic reordering of Nigeria by all citizens, who are committed to replacing the present foisted warped political order in the country, which has failed to fashion a Nigeria that works for all.

NIM was conceived as A THIRD FORCE MOVEMENT for the mobilization of Nigerians towards changing the socio-political contraption by democratic means on account of the failure of both the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to utilise the goodwill received from the peoples of Nigeria in the last 18 years

These elitist contraptions are ill-equipped and unprepared for the challenge of transforming our nation from its underdeveloped status to one that is prosperous and creates the environment for the realization of citizens’ potentials and aspirations.

It is important to note that the NIM welcomes the Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola- led Coalition of Nigeria Movement (CNM), an earlier launched Wale Ajani-led Coalition of Nigeria Movement (CONIM) as well as other groups such as Revive Nigeria Group, Restoration Group etc that aim to lead the country out of the current precipice. It also welcomes all men and women of goodwill across the country who are determined to see our nation out of the woods.

Upon its emergence, NIM has been inundated on a daily basis, with calls and inquiries for membership and support from Nigerians from across the length and breadth of the nation and the Diaspora. Many more have called to express their goodwill towards our mission.

ChiefObasanjo’s letter of January 23, 2018 raised a number of issues where the Buhari government ought to have done better given the rare goodwill received from Nigerians by the administration but which it failed to appreciate.

However, some sympathisers of the present regime have since raised questions as to the motive behind the writing of the letter by Obasanjo. On the part of NIM, the issues raised by Obasanjo in his letter are germane and are in tandem with the views expressed late last year in NIM’s press statements on the worrisome state of the country.

Despite the response of the federal government, which suggests that it has not taken time to read the letter, as its response was a feeble attempt at defending its obvious, verifiable failures, while also employing deliberate ‘scapegoatism’, we wish to call on President Buhari to read the letter again, accept responsibility, isolate the issues and address them. NIM believes that if this government means well, it still has enough time and the resources to address the concerns raised in the letter.

While applauding Obasanjo's endorsement for our third force initiative, NIM shall be willing to open talks and alliances with any offshoot Coalitions emerging from Obasanjo clarion call and shall be willing to bring them onboard our third force agenda for Nigeria.

It is therefore instructive to note that NIM has members in all the states of the Federation and the Diaspora. There are states and Local Government Areas Facilitators in all the states as well as the FCT. NIM has zonal Chairpersons who are responsible for providing leadership and coordination of the 6 geo-political zones. There are national officers who are all members of the National Steering Committee.

The list of the members of the National Standing Committees is being updated at the moment. There are groups that are in partnership with or have formed alliances with NIM. These partners and allies of NIM are groups or organisations that have their structures and distinct set up but coalescing within NIM's Rainbow Coalition. These groups and organisations however, have the same or similar objectives to engender a prosperous Nigeria that works for all with NIM.

We are grateful to the Nigerian media for the wide publicity of the activities of NIM have received in its few months of existence. The Nigerian media has again demonstrated its love for the nation. We call upon the media to remain steadfast and consistent in promoting the fraternity that binds us together in terms of our shared humanity and values such as justice, freedom and liberty bequeathed to us by our forebears who fought the colonialists and secured our independence. We thank all our members and compatriots for their support in our short period of existence. We call upon them to remain vigilant and ensure that they participate in the democratic process particularly the electoral process by ensuring that everyone of voting age register to vote and get their PVCs ready for the 2019 electoral revolution in Nigeria.