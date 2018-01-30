Endowment Fund Created For Shettima's Late Orderly, Inspector Mohammed Azare

Borno State Governor, Hon. Kashim Shettima has led others to establish an Endowment Fund for his late Orderly, Inspector Mohammed Azare and his family that he left behind.

At the event in Maiduguri held at the Multi Purpose Hall of the Government House yesterday, it was a sober moment though in support for the education of the eight children of his deceased police orderly, Inspector Mohammed Azare.

It will be recalled that Mohammed who hailed from Katagum LGA if Bauchi State, collapsed and died last Monday at gate one of the Government House Maiduguri shortly on the governors entourage return from Abuja in official engagement.

The governor, his deputy, Alhaji Usman Mamman Durkwa, Borno state commissioners and all the 27 local government areas Caretaker Committee Chairmen supported the endowment fund for the family.

In addition, Governor Shettima also placed the late orderly’s family on monthly feeding allowances.

He further inaugurated a committee comprising of a representative of the late orderly’s extended family, one of his closest friends, and a security official to manage the funds.

Members of the committee were appointed as joint signatory to a dedicated bank account for the purpose of funding the education of the children over a period of time.

Shettima also released funds to settle all the debts the late orderly might have owed anyone.

Governor Shettima further directed that the late Orderly’s widow to be allowed to retain her husband’s accommodation in the Government House till the end of his administration or the time an alternative accommodation has been arranged for them.