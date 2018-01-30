Borno Prohibits Vehicular Movement Along Maiduguri-Damboa-Bama-Gwoza Road for Seven Days

A statement issued by Dr. Mohammed Bulama , Borno State Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture read in quote:"This is to inform the general public that, beginning from today, Monday, 30th January till Sunday, 4th February, 2018, civilian vehicular movements on the Konduga - Bama - Banki - Bama - Gwoza road and Maiduguri ( from Moloi) - Damboa - Gwoza road is hereby prohibited.

" This action which is taken in the interest of the security of life and properties of citizens of the State is based on the advice of the Theatre Command of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

"Government regrets any inconveniences this temporary restriction may cause the members of the general public and wishes to assure the citizenry that the safety of our people and the final return of peace to the state remains the paramount concern of Government.

"Members of the public are to further note as a result of the intensified onslaught of the gallant members of our Armed Forces against the remnant positions of the Boko Haram insurgents in the Sambisa Forest, the cowardly terrorists are now desperately on the run and are likely to attempt dispersing into secure civilian population areas.

" Members of the general public are therefore strongly advised to heighten vigilance and remain alert and promptly report any suspicious movements to the appropriate authorities.

"The usual understanding, support, cooperation, prayers and strict compliance to this order by all and sundry is highly solicited please," The statement added