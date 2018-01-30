University Don Alleges Military Brutality As Cause Of Endless Boko Haram Fight

Professor Abubakar Mu,azu of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) and Board Member CLEEN Foundation has attributed brutality, high handedness and violation of 'Rules of Engagement's 'by Military troops, particularly during the era of Joint Task Force, JTF and Operation Flush in maltreatment of civilians caused the endless fight against Boko Haram Insurgents in the North East.

Professor Mu'azu recalled that between 2011 to 2012 which was the peak of the crisis, there was no cooperation between the civilian populace who were not ready to give information on movement and modus operandi of the sect members to security agencies, because, at that time, apart from lack of confidentiality, the security agencies sees civilians as suspected members or collaborators of the sect, thereby subjecting anybody on the streets to Frog Jumps, smashing weensreens of commuters, beaten up and sometimes shots at innocent civilians in the name of fighting Boko Haram.

Professor Mu'azu stated this Monday at a Two -Day North East Town Hall Dialogue and Training on Civil Military Relations, Issues and Challenges which took place at Barwee Luxury Suite, Maiduguri, Borno state.

CLEEN Foundation organized the programme as part of its contribution to the security architecture in North East states affected by Boko Haram in conjunction with Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, to discuss problems and challenges to Civil Military Relations and proffer strategies to mitigate such challenges.

Presenting a Paper titled: "Civil Military Relations as a Tool for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism in the North East", Professor Mu'azu said, Violent extremism in the North Eastern parts of Nigeria have in the last eight years been expressed on a sustained, but troublesome basis by the activities of Jama’atu Ahlus Sunnah Liddawa��ati wal Jihad (People Committed to the Teachings of the Prophet and Jihad) popularly called Boko Haram.

According to him, the idea of working to prevent and counter violent extremism in Nigeria arose from the sad experiences of killings, destructions and displacement of people by the activities of first militants in the Niger Delta and Boko Haram in the North East.

He However said, it was the activities of Boko Haram that forced governments in Nigeria to take up the issue of violent extremism seriously. In other words, society had waited until faced with a salient incident to take up measures to address the subject, causes, effects, dimensions and responses to violent extremism.

Another issue according to the varsity Don has to do with the fact that unlike parts of Nigeria, the North East did not seem to be a bastion of support for terrorists and radical elements.

His words: "It therefore came as a surprise to most people in the North East that Boko Haram violent extremism occurred in this part of Nigeria.

"The activities of Boko Haram led to the deployment of the security forces that impacted on the relations between the civilians and the military. It is important to note that the relations between civilians and the military did not start with the deployment of large contingent of the security forces to the North East. The military had been relating with civilians with occasional frictions, but largely on a cordial basis.

"However there appears to be tendency for relations between civilians and military and other security agencies to be strained whenever soldiers were deployed on internal security duties.

"It is necessary to point out that the relations between civilians and military is an on-going, never to end affair since the military exists to protect civilians in the context of the military preserving and protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

"The military as an institution had long been aware of the need to maintain relations with the civilian population. The adoption of Public Relations strategies to reach out to the civilian population is a proactive step to gain public understanding and support. But building relations with the public go beyond designating spokespersons to respond to inquiries from the media, issue out press releases and make rejoinders to issues raised in the public.

"It requires a deeper approach and engagement with the public. The relations that are cultivated between civilians and the military may help address some of the concerns that could lead to violent extremism in the North East. It is the contention of these, that winning the war against terrorism is a matter beyond war with missiles; building understanding, cooperation and support with the civilian population is important in countering and preventing violent extremism". Mu'azu stated.

He also noted that one of the key issues that kept recurring since the deployment of the Joint Task Force (JTF) was the series of concerns raised in the way the hybrid security forces were treating the civilian population, which led to illegal arrests of young men after Boko Haram attacks in a particular area became an issue, and in some cases, with accusations of shootings.

"Many civilians would recall the direct insults they received from the JTF personnel deployed on the streets of Maiduguri, being forced to roll in mud or on the ground, arrest of young men on suspicion of being members of Boko Haram with long periods of detention for weeks, pushing motor cycles with one hand while raising the other or having to raise both hands as a pedestrian at check points, beatings for not raising hands at check points. The situation drew the attention of human rights organisations that documented the incidents of abuse of the rights of the people. Among these are Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch". He said.

The Professor however said, to achieve synergy, mutual understanding and trust among civil military relations in the fight against insurgents, it is important for the state governments in the North East to work with the military and to mount programmes that will engage the youth, build their skills and capacities to become self-reliant through various vocational, technical and skills empowerment programmes.

The aim of this he noted is to ensure that young people in particular are not driven into activities that will convince them that violent extremism is the only way to resolve issues in society.

He further said, it is a responsibility for civil society organisations, local, state and federal governments including community leaders (traditional, religious and political) to support the military in its efforts towards ensuring that its campaigns go beyond the use of missiles to defeat terrorism.

Some of the key points highlighted based on the position papers presented and observations made during the course of the meeting, which also formed parts of the Communique issued by Dr. Musa Konduga of Mass Communication Department, UNIMAID suggests that the Military and all other security agencies need to be commended for its efforts in ensuring the return of relative peace to Borno state and other parts of the North East as well as the need for greater awareness on the existence of human rights desks in the army headquarters and the Divisions under the theatre Command of 'Operation Lafiya Dole'.

The communique also suggest for Periodic conduct of town hall meetings was also suggested between the security agencies and civilian groups like youths, women and community leaders.

The meeting also called on religious leaders to ensure that extremist ideologies are not propagated while existing ones are challenged and neutralised.

Participants were drawn from the Nigerian Army, Police, Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, Human Rights, Religious/Traditional leaders, Members of the Civilian JTF, the Media, Civil Society groups among others.