Alert On Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists From Sambisa Forest

In the past 2 weeks, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the on-going Operation DEEP PUNCH have inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram terrorists and routed them from their various hideouts in Sambisa forest. Evidently, the fleeing terrorists will want to take cover and begin to filter into isolated communities.

A statement issued by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army Headquarters Abuja said these defeated Boko Haram terrorists in their desperation to remain relevant, may further resort to employment of suicide bombers to inflict pain and terror on innocent and unsuspecting populace.

The statement added that in the light of this, communities and peace loving members of the society are advised to be on the lookout for Boko Haram terrorists’ escapees and promptly report any observed strange movements and suspicious persons in their communities particularly in places of worship, markets, weddings and any other gathering to the relevant security agencies within their localities. Communities are also enjoined to put in place security measures for reporting incidences.