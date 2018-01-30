Osun NAWOJ holds another lecture

Another edition of lecture series organised by the Osun State chapter of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) will hold Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

The lecture, with the theme, Women's World, according to a statement by the association's secretary, Florence Babasola shall be delivered by Atayese Benedict Olugboyega Alabi.

At the event to be chaired by the NAWOJ National Auditor, Mrs Sola Jacobs, Atayese Alabi will speak on the topic "Role of Women in the Nation Building".

The statement therefore enjoined members of NUJ in the state, particularly, women journalists to make it a point of duty and attend the lecture which holds at NUJ Press Center, Iwo/Ibadan road, Osogbo by 10 am.