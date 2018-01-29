Ganduje - Kwankwaso Crisis: Presidency summons the Duo to Abuja

AHEAD of the controversial visit to Kano by Rabi’u Kwankwaso, a senator and former governor, on Tuesday, January 30, the Presidency on Monday, January 29, summoned Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the senator to avert breakdown of law and order in Kano State.

The governor, accompanied by two serving senators and two members of the House of Representatives from the state, met with Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the president, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ganduje, however, declined to speak to State House correspondents after the closed door meeting.

It was learnt that Kwankwaso would similarly meet with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, also today, Monday, January 29, over the matter.

The Kano State Police command had advised Kwankwaso against visiting the state as planned to avert breakdown of law and order because of the tension the plan had generated.

Rabiu Yusuf, the state Police commissioner, had on Friday, January 26, advised Kwankwaso to shelve the visit as security report had indicated that the controversial visit might lead to serious between supporters of the governor and senator.

Yusuf also warned that the law would take its full course in the event that the controversial visit resulted into violent clash in the state.

Perhaps, after some consultations, Kwankwaso reportedly said he would not be embarking on the visit.