APC Slams Bakare over Scathing Remark on Buhari

The leadership of APC Youths Renaissance has reacted to the scathing

remarks made against President Muhammadu Buhari by the General

Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare.

The group said Pastor Bakare has formed the habit of constantly

criticizing the government without providing single solution to the

numerous problems facing the country.

The group wondered why Pastor Bakare who has every access to President

Buhari could not put his observations on paper and passed them to Mr.

President for immediate action but chose to do otherwise in the public

glare.

The group however enjoined the pastor to stop using the pulpit to

advance his political aspiration, asking him to run for an election if

he thinks governance is easy.

The group further advised politicians who have developed the habit of

constantly bashing the President to equally form the habit of

constantly providing solutions to the many challenges facing the

country.

A situation where the likes of Bakare and his fellow armchair critics

chose to make themselves cheap heroes in the public domain, we will

have no other option than to expose their dirty dealings in the secret

by sending our advanced team to probe their secret lifestyles.

Signed:

Mr. Collins Edwin,

National Secretary,

APC Youths Renaissance.

Contact us via [email protected]