Teenager, 2 others remanded in prison for robbery

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, capital of Osun State on Monday remanded a 17-year-old boy, Olalere Tunde and two other persons in Ilesha prison custody over alleged armed robbery.

Tunde in connivance with a 26-year-old man, Ayodele Jonathan and a 27-year-old man, Adelowo Adegboyega 27 were accused of robbing a resident of Osogbo, Kamorudeen Toheeb of handset and N5,000

The Police prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun said the accused persons robbed the victim on January, 20, 2018 by 11:00pm at Igbona area, Osogbo.

Abiodun argued that the trio, while armed with cutlass and other dangerous weapons robbed Kamorudeen of his belongings.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened Section 6 (b) and purnishable under Sections 1 (1) and 1 (2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provion) Act Cap R11 vol.14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria,2004.

But the accused persons did not take plea on the two count-charge of robbery and possession of dangerous weapons, slammed against them by the police.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Mrs Fatimoh Sodamade ordered the accused persons to be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case till March 5.